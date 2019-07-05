Daybreak Nation on Location: Hot Rod Super Nationals

Christina was in Canfield to check out the best rides

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – For over 30 years, the Hot Rod Super Nationals has been one of the most popular annual events in the car-crazy Mahoning Valley.

Christina was in Canfield Friday to check out the best rides.

The SuperNats draw thousands of hot rods, muscle cars and assorted street machines owned by collectors and car buffs throughout the country.

Masses of car spectators join together to enjoy.

The event is from Friday through Sunday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

That’s located at 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road.

For more information, go to the SuperNats’ website.