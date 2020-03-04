Daybreak Nation on Location: Homemade Bath

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Most people are washing their hands more these days, which could make your skin drier than usual.

Homemade Bath in the center of Poland can help you repair your dry skin.

The luxury bath boutique specializes in handmade bath goods. Owner Maureen Rothrauff has been making body butter and bath bombs from scratch, using organic ingredients that are cruelty-free.

“I am trying to keep everything as natural as possible. Natural ingredients and amazing fragrances,” Rothrauff said.

The store is located at 20 E. McKinley Way, Suite 3.

Homemade Bath is open Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.