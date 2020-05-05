Daybreak Nation on Location: Grey Boutique

Closings and delays
(WYTV) – Grey Boutique in Boardman is still serving customers for Mother’s Day, even though they remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Someone is in the store every day from 12p.m. – 5 p.m. to help find the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day, whether that be over the phone or on a video call.

If you find something you like online, you can order it for curbside pick up.

You can reach Grey Boutique at (330) 330-8324 or on their website here.

Grey Boutique is located at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.

Grey Boutique is also selling face masks. There are a lot of different styles, and they are double lined.

