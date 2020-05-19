Daybreak Nation on Location: Greens: The Salad Spot

They have a build-your-own type service where you pick your greens, protein, toppings and dressing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A brand new salad cafe just opened in Boardman and they’re taking all the extra precautions to keep you safe.

Greens: The Salad Spot has made sure to leave space for customer sanitizing stations as well as mandating social distancing and employee protective gear to keep everyone healthy.

They have a build-your-own type service where you pick your greens, protein, toppings and dressing. You can also choose from a bowl, salad or wrap.

They also offer premade favorites if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options.

Right now the cafe is only offering carryout but starting on Thursday, May 21, they will be allowing patrons to dine-in.

Greens: The Salad Spot is located at 1295 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman. You can call in an order at (330) 953-1295.