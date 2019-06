Christina was in Salem Thursday to check out Gordmans

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The new Gordmans store celebrated its grand opening Thursday in the Salem Plaza on East State Street.

The Gordmans store opened in the location that once housed Peebles.

Gordmans is an off-price name-brand apparel and home decor retailer.

As part of Thursday’s event, the company donated a check for $1,000 to Salem High School.

Gordmans’ debut in Salem is at the same time that 24 other Gordmans locations are opening throughout Ohio.

Watch the videos for more information.