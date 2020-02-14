Daybreak Nation on Location: Gorant Chocolatier

They have a variety of gifts from cards and candies to stuffed animals and chocolates

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Austintown Gorant’s location has all the last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that you need.

They open at 9 a.m. and expect to be busy for Valentine’s Day.

Gorant Chocolatier offer a variety of gifts from cards and candies to stuffed animals and chocolates.

They also have the perfect gift for any Valentine in your life whether you’re celebrating with your son or daughter, a niece or nephew, or that special someone.

The problem with buying an ordinary box of chocolates is that you never know what you’re going to get. Whoever’s receiving your gift might not even like the different fillings.

At Gorant Chocolatier, you can fill your own box of chocolates. That way, you know exactly what kind of chocolates will be inside. You first pick out your own box and then select the chocolates from around the counter.

Gorant’s specialty is their chocolate covered strawberries. They are their best sellers and dipped by hand.

The best way to get chocolate covered strawberries for your Valentine is to call and order ahead of time, so you can skip the long lines on Valentine’s Day.

Gorant Chocolatier is located at 5539 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown.