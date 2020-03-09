Daybreak Nation on Location: Goodwill’s Gem and Jewelry Sale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Goodwill invites everyone to attend their annual fundraiser at Stambaugh Stadium on Friday, March 13.

The event offers a live auction, silent auction, jewelry sale, vintage clothing sale, raffles, food and much more.

Tickets start at $30. VIP tickets can be purchased for $50.

Doors open for general admission at 6:30 p.m., however those with VIP tickets can get in at 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the event, visit the Goodwill Youngstown website.

