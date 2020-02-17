Daybreak Nation on Location: Give a Kid a Smile Day

Local dentist, Dr. Paul Bertolasio hosts with the American Dental Association, Give a Kid a Smile Day at his office

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) — February is all about teaching kids the importance of dental hygiene, and a local dentist in Girard is giving kids a reason to smile.

Local dentist, Dr. Paul Bertolasio hosts with the American Dental Association, Give a Kid a Smile Day at his office on Wilson Avenue.

His office is offering free dental services on Friday to families with kids who do not have insurance and could not otherwise afford it.

The even goes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments are mandatory and medical forms will need to be filled out.

To set up an appointment, call the office at 330-545-3243.