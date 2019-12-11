Daybreak Nation on Location: Furniture and furnishings to brighten homes

His and Her Home Furnishings have anything you might need for your home

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new furniture store has relocated to Austintown after outgrowing its previous space in Niles.

His and Hers Home Furnishings offer furniture and home decor for its customers.

You can find anything you might need for your home, such as decor, bedding, dishes and lighting.

The business says it can make homes look great as well as help checkbooks. It buys truckloads of furniture and decor, and based on how it buys those, it can pass those savings along to its customers.

His and Hers Home Furnishings is located at 5511 Silica Road in Austintown.