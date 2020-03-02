Daybreak Nation on Location: Free rides with WRTA

The Western Reserve Transit Authority wants to keep you on the move in Trumbull county

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) is offering free rides this week to mark its new bus service in Warren.

WRTA will offer free rides system-wide on all of its fixed routes in Mahoning and Trumbull County from Monday, March 2 through Saturday, March 7.

The free rides are to celebrate the newly-expanded Warren Express route, which connects Warren with Federal Station in downtown Youngstown.

“We’re very excited about bringing WRTA bus service to Warren,” said Dean J. Harris, Executive Director of WRTA. “This will be a tremendous benefit to Warren residents who need to go shopping, get to medical appointments or visit friends.”

The Warren Express makes stop in Liberty, McKinley Heights, Eastwood Mall, High St. NE and Park Ave., and Kent State Trumbull.