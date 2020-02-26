Daybreak Nation on Location: Fish fries for Ash Wednesday

Daybreak

St. Christine's in Youngstown has been hosting fish fries for 15 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Catholics across the Valley are kicking off the Lenten season with Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is a popular time to support local churches through fish fries.

St. Christine’s in Youngstown has been hosting fish fries for 15 years. It is a huge fundraiser for the church and the community, so it takes a lot of people to make it all happen.

“The people cleaning, bussing tables, people doing dishes, people doing all the cooking of course. Like I mentioned earlier, all the prep work in the kitchen is done, it’s all volunteers,” said Dennis Rucci from St. Christine’s.

Carry out orders start Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. and you can dine-in at 4 p.m.

Click here for more fish fries going on across the Valley during the Lenten season.

