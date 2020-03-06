Daybreak Nation on Location: Fish Friday at St. Patrick’s Church

Every Friday between now and April 3, the church will be hosting a fish fry from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the church hall

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you are looking for a fish fry during lent in Trumbull County, check out St. Patrick’s Church on Main Street in Hubbard.

They are also offering take-out orders that can be picked up in the hall, or through a drive-thru at the portico driveway.

St. Patrick’s is serving a choice baked, fried or Italian haddock, as well as shrimp and clam dinners. There is also a selection of haluski and pierogi for guests to enjoy.

For take-out orders, call 330-534-4219.

Click here for a full list of Lenten fish fries in the area.

