Daybreak Nation on Location: First Night Youngstown
Christina was live with a look at everything you can do later tonight
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Come to downtown Youngstown Monday night to celebrate diversity through the arts.
There will be a variety of bands, crafts and events to bring the Youngstown community together.
You can buy a wristband to gain access to the events. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students and active military, and free for children 12 years or younger.
Visit one of these venues to buy a wristband:
- Soap Gallery
- Covelli Centre
- Downtown YMCA
- OH WOW!
- First Presbyterian Church
- One Hot Cookie in Youngstown
- Steel Museum
- YSU Planetarium
- Trinity United Methodist Church
- St. Columba Parish Hall
- Arms Family Museum
- 20 Federal Place
- First Night headquarters at 25 E. Boardman St.
