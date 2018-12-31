Daybreak Nation on Location: First Night Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Come to downtown Youngstown Monday night to celebrate diversity through the arts.

There will be a variety of bands, crafts and events to bring the Youngstown community together.

You can buy a wristband to gain access to the events. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students and active military, and free for children 12 years or younger.

Visit one of these venues to buy a wristband:

Soap Gallery

Covelli Centre

Downtown YMCA

OH WOW!

First Presbyterian Church

One Hot Cookie in Youngstown

Steel Museum

YSU Planetarium

Trinity United Methodist Church

St. Columba Parish Hall

Arms Family Museum

20 Federal Place

First Night headquarters at 25 E. Boardman St.