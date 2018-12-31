Daybreak Nation on Location: First Night Youngstown

Daybreak

Christina was live with a look at everything you can do later tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Come to downtown Youngstown Monday night to celebrate diversity through the arts.

There will be a variety of bands, crafts and events to bring the Youngstown community together.

You can buy a wristband to gain access to the events. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students and active military, and free for children 12 years or younger.

Visit one of these venues to buy a wristband:

  • Soap Gallery
  • Covelli Centre
  • Downtown YMCA
  • OH WOW!
  • First Presbyterian Church
  • One Hot Cookie in Youngstown
  • Steel Museum
  • YSU Planetarium
  • Trinity United Methodist Church
  • St. Columba Parish Hall
  • Arms Family Museum
  • 20 Federal Place
  • First Night headquarters at 25 E. Boardman St.

