Daybreak Nation on Location: Fair Food Extravaganza

(WYTV) – The Canfield Fairgrounds is holding a Fair Food Extravaganza this weekend!

It runs from June 5-7 and is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Admission is free but they are requesting a $10 donation, just make sure you buy and enjoy lots of yummy fair food.

When you drive to the fair grounds, you’ll enter through gate 9 so you can hit all 12 of the fair food stands before you leave!

And you never have to leave your car, each stand will have employees taking orders at car windows to limit exposure to others.

They have all the delicious fair food you could want from corn dogs to lemon shakes, funnle cakes and more.

The Canfield Fairgrounds are located at 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road in Canfield.