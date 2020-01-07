Daybreak Nation on Location: Evaline’s Bridal Show

Christina was live in Howland to check out a bridal show happening this Sunday at the Covelli Centre

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Evaline’s Bridal Premier Bridal Show is kicking off Sunday at the Covelli Centre.

Evaline’s Bridal is the one-stop shop for brides. It has been in business for over 30 years and hosts more than 30 vendors at its show.

A fashion show will also be at the event in order to show off a variety of dress styles, capes, trains and veils as well as bridesmaid dresses, mother of the groom dresses and tuxedos.

The different vendors will help in choosing every aspect for the big day, such as venues, bands, DJs, flowers and invitations.

Evaline’s Bridal Show’s team recommends coming to the show with a game plan. It’s important to know what kind of theme and style you want for your wedding as well as what season you want to have it in and guest count, which can affect your venue choices.

Having a second email address ready to hand out is important. That way, you can keep wedding-related emails separate from everything else.

They also suggest starting with venues if you haven’t decided already and then moving onto photographers since both book up very quickly.

Choosing your dress is also an important decision. The team advises to match it with your wedding’s theme and to choose it first before moving onto bridesmaid and mothers of the bride and groom dresses so you can look for complimenting colors.

They also say not to go alone. Bring your mom, the groom if you can and bridesmaids so they can help you plan your day.

Doors open at noon, and it’s not too late to get a ticket.

Pre-sale tickets are available until Wednesday, and tickets will be sold at the door for $15.

If you can’t make it Sunday, Evaline’s Bridal is planning to offer wedding 101 classes in February at its new cafe just up the road from the Covelli Centre.

The business plans to have vendors from its show and from around the area.