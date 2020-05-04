Daybreak Nation on Location: Edible Arrangements

"These treatments seem to be helpful in helping the healing process move along when it comes to tendon and ligament injuries and potentially to help decrease pain improve function."

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Edible Arrangements is opening back up for the week of Mother’s Day, but there are restrictions in place to keep employees and customers safe.

They ask that you pre-order all arrangements online to avoid unnecessary contact. They will then bring it straight to you or arrange a pick-up time.

They will not be able to fill every order on Mother’s Day due to the current CDC guidelines, but they assure all orders will be filled during Mother’s week.

They, of course, offer their famous fruit arrangements as well as chocolate-dipped strawberries and the options to make them more personalized.

Edible Arrangements is located at 18 Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman.