The Edible Arrangements Boardman location talks about the Valentine's Day craze

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — If you are looking for a gift to get your Valentine for the holiday, Edible Arrangement may have the right gift.

The store usually completes about 40 orders on a typical day, but on Valentine’s Day, that number jumps to 1,000.

That means bringing in more employees and delivery drivers, as well as ordering more fruit.

The Boardman location is all about the Valentine’s Day craze. Edible Arrangements is open 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.