Daybreak Nation on Location: Eagle Christian Preschool and Childcare

Eagle Christian Preschool and Childcare will be opening up on Monday, but things will looks a little different

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Under Governor DeWine’s order, daycares are allowed to reopen on Sunday, but like anything, strict procedures are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Eagle Christian Preschool and Childcare in Youngstown is taking all of the precautions necessary to keep their students safe starting Monday.

Every student, parents and staff members will have their temperature taken when they come to school, and parents will be asked whether or not their child has been exposed. From there, the teacher will take the child back; parents are no longer allowed to walk their child to their classroom.

Teachers will be keeping up on frequent hand washing with the kids, and toys will be sanitized daily after being played with.

There are even staff members whose sole job is to clean throughout the day, which includes cleaning bathrooms after each class uses them.

Staff members are required to wear masks, aprons and gloves throughout the day.

More than half of their students are no longer able to return to the center at this time under the current guidelines.

Toys, blankets and backpacks are not allowed to be brought to the center for the week. It must now go home every day to be washed.