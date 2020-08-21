Daybreak Nation on Location: Do you have good posture?

Americans said they have a lot more to worry about than they way they're sitting

(WYTV) – How many hours a day do you spend looking down at your phone, sitting at a desk or slouching on the couch?

If you’re average, three and a half, but bad posture can mean pain in the neck, bad circulation and digestive issues.

For example, for every one inch your head moves in front of your body, 10 pounds of pressure is added to your shoulders.

Four inches is the equivalent of having a child sit on your shoulders.

Personal Trainer, Nathaniel Melendez, says if you’re not sure if your posture needs work, to try this.

“You want to have your low back, elbows and wrists, and from this position you want to extend your arms while maintaining all five contact points.”

If you can do this, your posture’s all right.

In a recent survey, Americans said they have a lot more to worry about than they way they’re sitting, but you should be concerned.

If you work at a computer, raise the screen to eye height, keep both feet flat on the floor and take frequent breaks to get up and move around.

Strengthening your core and getting in the habit of pulling your shoulders back can also help prevent issues caused by bad posture.