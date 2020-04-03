Daybreak Nation on Location: Diles Market and Cafe

Diles Market in Leavittsburg offers delivery on basic groceries, as well as homemade meals

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – You really shouldn’t leave home unless absolutely necessary and a Trumbull County market is helping to make that easier.

They are also a convenient store and are willing to bring people things like bread, milk and other essential groceries.

Diles Market also has a menu of food to order and have delivered.

The restaurant will deliver within five miles for a $10 order and a $3 delivery fee. Within 10 miles they will deliver a minimum $35 order for a $6 delivery fee.

If you live beyond 10 miles, the restaurant says they offer delivery with DoorDash.

Diles Market is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and they are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To place an order, call ahead at (330) 393-4537.