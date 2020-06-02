Daybreak Nation on Location: Creekside Fitness

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Creekside Fitness in Boardman officially reopened Monday for customers.

They’re making sure to take lots of extra precautions to keep you safe and healthy.

Workers are implementing social distancing, deep cleaning, offer sanitizing stations and are even offering classes online for those who would rather stay home.

They’re also cutting their hours back to make time for strict sanitation each night, holding off on group classes for now and decided to keep their sauna closed.

Customers are asked to bring their own water bottle as fountains are turned off. They do offer water bottle filling stations.

Creekside Fitness is located at 1419 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman and is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.