YoFresh in Canfield, a locally owned company specializes in meal prepping and is expanding

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If we’re going to spend more time at home, we might as well brush up on our cooking skills.

How it works is Chef Don makes all your meals for the week, puts them in individual packages and all you have to do is reheat them.