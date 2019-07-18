Daybreak Nation on Location: Columbiana Wine Fest

Christina was in Columbiana to check out The Wine Festival

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The 2019 Columbiana Wine Fest is this Friday and Saturday at Firestone Farms in Columbiana.

The Wine Fest features eight Ohio wineries including Diletto Winery, L’uva Bella Winery & Bistro, Mastropietro Winery and The Vineyards at Pine Lake.

There will be juried arts and crafts, live music, delicious food and samplings from the wineries.

Additionally, guests can purchase wine by the glass, as well as bottles to go.

Tickets are $30 at the gate.

The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Firestone Farms, located at 101 Town Center Ave. in Columbiana.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.