Daybreak Nation on Location: Cocca’s Pizza prepares for the NFL Draft

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, Cocca’s Pizza in Boardman is preparing for the event and taking extra precautions for service.

Cocca’s is taking extra precautions during the pandemic inside and outside of their restaurant. The shop is now offering curbside and contact-less delivery, on top of wiping down touch points every hour and putting indications on the ground for customers that are six feet apart.

Beer and alcohol is also still available at select locations. More information on that can be found on their website.

Of course, pizza is available, but so are their appetizers, too! Anything on their menu is available to order.

They open at 11 a.m., but you can place your order sooner.