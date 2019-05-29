Daybreak Nation on Location: Chicago the Musical

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunrise Entertainment and the Millennial Theatre Company announced that “Chicago the Musical” is coming to the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Shows will be at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 through Saturday, June 1.



In roaring 20s, Chicago chorus girl Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap, until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie.

Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another merry murderess, Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the American Dream: fame, fortune, and acquittal.

A specialty cocktail hour in the venue lobby will begin at 7 p.m. prior to each performance.

Awards will be given to the person who attends in his or her best 1920s era outfit.

Tickets are $18 for students/seniors and $20 for adults (plus applicable fees).

To purchase tickets, call or visit the box office or purchase online.