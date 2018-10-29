Daybreak Nation on Location: Chainsaw safety class

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - A chainsaw safety class will run from 12 to 2 p.m. on October 30 at the Ohio State University Extension Office, located at 490 S. Broad Street in Canfield.

Program speaker Lee Beers, with the OSU Extension, will cover safe chainsaw handling and operating techniques. The program will also include a live demonstration of chainsaw safety checks.

Registration for this event is $15, which includes program handouts. The registration can be mailed or dropped off at the OSU Extension.

Space is limited. For more information, contact OSU Extension at 330-533-5538.