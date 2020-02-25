Daybreak Nation on Location: Celebrating Fat Tuesday with paczki

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A local grocery store in Struthers spent the morning baking for Fat Tuesday.
Nemenz IGA has been making paczki, which is a Polish tradition that started years ago before there was refrigeration.
“The last day before Lent, when you want to use your extra supplies of the sugar, the shortenings, the eggs, the things that are not going to last the 40 days,” said Sue Runion, assistant manager at Nemenz IGA.
Nemenz IGA is filling the paczki to order with eight different flavors. A new flavor this year is donut cream.
The store is located at 655 Creed St.