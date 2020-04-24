Daybreak Nation on Location: Celebrate Mooney Auction

The Celebrate Mooney Auction will be virtual

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Due to concerns over COVID-19, the Celebrate Mooney Auction that was scheduled for Saturday, April 25 will no longer be an in-person auction and will now be virtual.

Online bidding will begin on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and will close Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 p.m.

A virtual live auction will take place at 8:00 p.m. that evening. You can watch the bidding on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

The drawings for the bourbon, purse and 50/50 will be after the live auction.

Visit the website now and get registered at Celebrate Mooney Auction (via bidpal.net/mooney)