Daybreak Nation on Location: Celebrate Mardi Gras with treats
Nemenz IGA in Struthers has seven flavors of Paczki
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) - Fat Tuesday, otherwise known as Mardi Gras is kicking off.
Christina was live at Nemenz IGA to try out some pastries for the big day.
The store has seven kinds of Paczki.
They're located at 655 Creed St. in Struthers.
