Daybreak

Daybreak Nation on Location: Celebrate Mardi Gras with treats

Nemenz IGA in Struthers has seven flavors of Paczki

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 08:43 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 08:43 AM EST

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) - Fat Tuesday, otherwise known as Mardi Gras is kicking off.

Christina was live at Nemenz IGA to try out some pastries for the big day.

The store has seven kinds of Paczki.

They're located at 655 Creed St. in Struthers.

