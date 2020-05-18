Daybreak Nation on Location: Casal’s De Spa

Governor Mike DeWine gave the okay for spas and salons to open this past Friday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Casal’s De Spa is reopening both of their locations today!

Casal’s is only accepting clients by appointment for the time being. You can call to make an appointment at (330) 533-6766.

There were changes made to keep customers and employees safe, such as social distancing markers. For everyone’s safety, they ask that you wear a mask when you arrive for an appointment.

They will also only be accepting credit or debit card payment to try and limit the spread of germs.

Casal’s De Spa is located at 4030 Boardman-Canfield Road, Canfield and 8600 E Market Street #3, Howland.