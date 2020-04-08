Daybreak Nation on Location: Canfield Fairgrounds

They are asking guests to maintain social distance from other walkers at all times

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – How about getting outside for some fresh, springtime air? There is a scavenger hunt going on at the Canfield Fairgrounds to keep people active during this pandemic.

The fairgrounds are open to walkers who want to stay active and healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The walking route starts at the grandstand and continues past the new event center, the dairy barn and the Mahoning Veterans Memorial. It passes by fair landmarks like the Western Reserve Village, the fine arts building and the “Big Rock.”

There are also family dialogue trivia questions staged throughout the walk.

Gate 5 is open to the public with available parking. Temporary restrooms have also been set up.

They are asking guests to maintain social distance from other walkers at all times.

To limit exposure, the fairgrounds also ask walkers to take all of their trash with them when they leave.