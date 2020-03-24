Daybreak Nation on Location: Cafe 422

Cafe 422 is offering out free lunch now through Friday, April 3

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Time to stay at home as much as possible. Avoiding crowds or crowded places, we should be able to stop the coronavirus.

One Warren restaurant is offering a deal to emergency workers during the uncertain times we are in.

Cafe 422 is offering a free lunch entree for hospital personnel, firefighters, police officers, EMT and dispatchers.

All you have to do is bring in your badge or ID.

Free lunch is served Monday through Friday, from noon until 2 p.m. and carryout only.

