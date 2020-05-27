Daybreak Nation on Location: Burke Decor Outlet

This week Burke Decor Outlet is offering free home delivery to customers who spend over $300

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Burke Decor Outlet is opening up an outlet in it’s warehouse and they’re hiring!

You can find great deals for up to 60% off on sectionals, sofas, tables and more. They offer multiples of most items, so you can match as closely as you want.

This week, Burke Decor Outlet is offering free home delivery to customers who spend over $300, so make sure to stop in and take advantage of these great deals.

Burke Decor Outlet is currently hiring Warehouse Team Members and Customer Care Representatives, you can send a resume to Sales@BurkeDecore.com.

Burke Decor Outlet is located at 85 Karago Avenue in Boardman.