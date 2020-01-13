Daybreak Nation on Location: Body Temple Fitness

The studio offers classes from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local fitness studio in Boardman is reopen after getting a recent makeover.

Body Temple Fitness on Southern Boulevard has been closed since last month for renovations, including fresh paint, new doors and an expanded space.

The studio has been open for five years and representatives from the studio say it was time for an update.

“The space just became too small for us, so we really need to give the people the room they needed to the workouts properly and safely,” said Katie Glatzer from Body Temple Fitness.

