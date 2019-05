Daybreak Nation on Location: Black Sheep Bacon Company Video

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - Brookfield has a new store so grab a skillet and get ready for something new on your breakfast menu.

Christina was live at Black Sheep Bacon Company to grab a bite.

The store is located at 7140 Warren Sharon Road.

For more information, go to their website.

Daybreak Nation on Location: Black...

Daybreak Nation on Location: Black...