Daybreak Nation on Location: Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new restaurant in Boardman, which has been serving the area of Pittsburgh for 14 years.

Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings opened in November of 2019 and has been serving the Valley since then, offering over 60 signature wing sauces. There also have a selection of specialty burgers and hoagies.

One of its top-sellers is the Big Artistotle, which is a half-pound bacon cheeseburger that uses two grilled cheese sandwiches instead of buns.

Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 1235 Boardman-Canfield Rd.

