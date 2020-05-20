Daybreak Nation on Location: Belleria in Struthers

One of their new menu items has been very popular

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Belleria in Struthers has been open throughout the pandemic but is deciding against opening their dining room for guests on Thursday.

Belleria on Youngstown-Poland Road will continue to stay open for carry-out only.

The owner is worried about the safety of his employees, and he wants to wait to see how the next couple of weeks go with the pandemic before they begin to open dining.

Management is continuing to enforce strict hand-washing and sanitary procedures for their employees, and anyone coming in contact with customers are required to wear a mask.

They are also looking to professionally clean the restaurant from the ceiling to the carpet before they let customers back inside.

For those looking for a healthy alternative, Belleria has also recently added a cauliflower crust pizza.

Belleria is accepting orders through the phone, and customers can go inside to pick up their food if they’re comfortable. If not, someone can bring their order out to their car.

Customers can call to place an order at 330-755-4667.