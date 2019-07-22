Daybreak Nation on Location: Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center

They are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana County education center is expanding.

Christina was live at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center to see the upgrades to the facility and new exhibits.

The center also has some live reptiles for kids to learn about and engage with.

The facility is a great way for kids to have fun and still learn during the Summer.

It’s located at 12884 Echo Dell Road in East Liverpool.

