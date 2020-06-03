Daybreak Nation on Location: Bake Me Treats

They're offering curbside pickup for cupcakes, macrons, cookies, cakes and more

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Bake Me Treats is bringing delicious treats right to your car!

The store is located at 16 S. Main St.

They’re offering curbside pickup for cupcakes, macrons, cookies, cakes and more.

They recently added curbside pickup for Wednesday and Thursday for cupcakes and macrons only. Friday and Saturday will offer the entire curbside menu.

Everything you need to know to order including that day’s menu, hours and more is available on their website, bakemetreats.com.

You can place an order by calling (234) 254 – 4005.

They are trying to keep everything as contactless as possible so that customers and employees stay safe and healthy.