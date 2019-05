Daybreak Nation on Location: Ax throwing at Rhine Haus Bier Hall Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - There's a new trend in nighttime entertainment, so put down your beer and pick up an ax.

Christina was in Youngstown to try ax throwing.

Ax throwing will begin at Rhine Haus Bier Hall on Thursday, from 4-10 p.m.

Rhine Haus Bier Hall located at 40 North Phelps Street.

Daybreak Nation on Location: Rhine...