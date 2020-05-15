Daybreak Nation on Location: Avalon Country Club

Their outdoor dining area can seat up to 120 people

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Avalon Country Club in Warren is open and seating guests outside.

Under Governor DeWine’s orders, Avalon will be able to open up their “pool cafe” an outdoor, poolside dining area that can seat 120 people.

The restaurant is making sure to follow the strict guidelines put in place by the state. All servers will be wearing a mask, and they encourage those who aren’t comfortable with eating out yet to opt for carryout instead.

Guests interested can start calling at 10 a.m. for reservations at 330-539-5008. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and the kitchen doesn’t close until midnight.