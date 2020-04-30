Daybreak Nation on Location: Austintown Pools and Spas

What can you do to get your pool ready to open?

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Pools and Spas want you to know what you could be doing right now to get your pool ready for the summer.

The business has made changes to follow social distancing guidelines. There are stickers on the ground to show where to stand to keep six feet apart.

The owner of Austintown Pools and saps says you do not have to take precautions to ward off the coronavirus in your swimming pool. As long as you are using proper cleaning supplies, that should be enough.

