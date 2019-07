Christina was live in Canfield to check out the new Angiuli's Farm Market

(WYTV) – Angiuli’s Farm Market is back open after a fire destroyed it a couple years ago.

They reopened last week, so you can shop for all the farm-fresh fruits and vegetables you need.

Jams and honey are back, plus they’re adding a line of oils and peppers and mixes.

Their hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday through the season.

Angiuli’s Farm Market is located at 9610 Columbiana-Canfield Road in Canfield.