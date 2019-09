Christina was live in North Lima to check out a brand new restaurant in town.

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new Italian restaurant in North Lima!

Amore always has fresh bread, plus tons of delicious Italian appetizers, meals and desserts to enjoy.

There’s a fully staffed bar so that you can have your favorite drink with your meal.

They also offer catering for the nights when you don’t want to cook or leave the house.

Amore Cafe & Italian Kitchen is located at 10826 Market St. in North Lima.