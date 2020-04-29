Daybreak Nation on Location: Afterburner FX making masks to order

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Another local business is backing the effort by making masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Afterburner FX in Hubbard joined the list of local businesses making masks available for order.

All masks are made to order. The material is sized down, cut with a laser and sublimated into your custom design.

The first step would be to send them a design or saying via phone call, email, or even a stop in the shop.

Then, they will go ahead and fill your order, no matter how big or small it may be.

You can contact them by phone at 330-534-7653, by email at info@afterburnerfx.com, or by stopping in at 3600 Schotten Road #8714, Hubbard, OH 44425.