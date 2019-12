Christina was live in Poland to check out the new treatment

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Advanced Skin Spa is known for all things skin, including facials, makeup, eyelashes and now IV therapy.

The IVs can boost immunity, hydrate, rejuvenate and they can even help a hangover or aging.

All IVs are performed by licensed medical personnel to make sure you stay healthy, happy and safe.

They also offer Cyro Oxygen facials to reduce pores, inflammation, signs of aging and for hydration.

Advanced Skin Spa is located at 58 South Main Street in Poland.