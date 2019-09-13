Daybreak Nation on Location: ‘A Night in Napa’ hosted in Youngstown

The event benefits the Youngstown State University Foundation and Ursuline High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Enjoy wine, cocktails or a private dinner. You can have all three and help the Youngstown State University Foundation and Ursuline High School.

Steelite International is hosting “A Night in Napa” with Carmen Policy. They will have wine, cocktails, small bites and a meal at the event.

Christina was in Youngstown for a preview of the festivities.

It is at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

People can choose from a VIP wine tasting, cocktail reception or private dinner.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Angela Richards at arichards@steeliteusa.com or 724-856-4957.

The dress code is business casual.

Those who would like to attend are asked to make checks payable to Steelite International and remit to: 154 Keystone Drive, New Castle PA, 16105.