Daybreak Nation on Location: 10th Annual Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Would you like to give back to a good cause?

Then put on your racing shoes; the Panerathon is happening Sunday, August 25.

This is the 10th year for the event.

12,000 participants, spectators, sponsors and community supporters raised $525,000 during the 2018 Panerathon.

To date, the Panerathon has raised more than $2.5 million for the Mercy Health Foundation of the Mahoning Valley in support of The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth Hospital, the first comprehensive breast care center in the Youngstown area.

The Panerathon is a 10 K run and 2-mile fun run or walk. There is also a kids’ run.

