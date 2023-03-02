YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re cruising again. Taking a trip with the family, or an adult cruise, or a singles cruise, we’re back at sea after all those COVID worries.

This comes to us from the Chicago Tribune, the U.S. Coast Guard and Bloomberg: the code words you might hear over the loudspeakers and what they mean.

The goal is to avoid alarming the guests.

If you hear:

Alpha: There’s a medical emergency on the ship.

Bravo, Bravo, Bravo: There’s a fire on the ship, or you might hear “Red Party.”

Charlie, Charlie, Charlie: There’s an onboard security threat.

Delta, Delta, Delta: There’s a possible biohazard onboard.

Echo: The ship is starting to drift.

Kilo: Cruise personnel should go to their assigned station for their predetermined emergency post.

Operation Rising Star: A death or very serious medical emergency has happened on the ship.

Oscar, Oscar, Oscar: Man overboard.

Purell, Purell, Purell: Cleanup is needed in a public area.

Zulu, Zulu, Zulu: There is a fight aboard the ship.