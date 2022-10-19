(WYTV)- With winter closing in, we’re not going to hear cricket chirping much anymore, but this is something you might want to keep in mind next spring.

A cricket’s song changes during the night, reflecting the temperature. An American scientist named Amos Dolbear described this in 1897. He wrote a paper called “The Cricket as a Thermometer.”

The muscles crickets use to chirp move more easily in warmer temperatures than they do in cool weather and this became known as Dolbear’s Law.

When you hear crickets, count the number of chirps in 14 seconds.

Take that number, add 40 to it to get a pretty good estimate of the temperature in Fahrenheit.

So if you hear a cricket chirping 30 times in 14 seconds, it should be about 70 degrees where you’re standing.

By the way, crickets are not rubbing legs together to chirp…they’re rubbing their wings together.

The males are doing this to attract females.